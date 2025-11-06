Controversial Land Deal Sparks Political Tension in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on Thursday that his department will look into an alleged land transaction involving a company tied to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, after formally receiving a complaint. During a press briefing, Bawankule acknowledged activist Anjali Damania's efforts to alert him to the possible illicit deal, noting her intent to file a written complaint by November 11.

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar revealed that a land parcel in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area was reportedly acquired for approximately Rs 300 crore by a company associated with Parth Pawar, despite its "significantly higher" market value. Kumbhar further alleged that the transaction benefitted from a waiver on the Rs 21 crore stamp duty, questioning the fairness of such exemptions on social media.

Addressing the allegations, Bawankule clarified that stamp duty waivers are under the Industries Department's purview, typically granted to certain sectors as part of industry incentives. He intends to evaluate Damania's documentation before pursuing additional details from the Industries Department. Concurrently, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar calls for a judicial probe, citing legal infringements and urging the cancellation of the transaction due to inadequate government oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)