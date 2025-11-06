MLA's Son Detained Over Prison Phone Controversy

In a significant law enforcement operation, Abdul Ahad Rana, the son of former MLA Shahnawaz Rana, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling a mobile phone to his jailed father, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The arrest occurred Wednesday night in Muzaffarnagar, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapat. This action comes in response to a complaint lodged by Jailor Rajesh Kumar after a mobile phone was discovered with Shahnawaz Rana during a surprise inspection on March 27. Rana has been in prison since earlier this year.

The incident led to the registration of a case under Section 42 of the Prisons Act. Additionally, relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were invoked. Police noted that Abdul had been on the run since the filing of the case in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)