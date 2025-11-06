Left Menu

Resurgence of Somali Piracy: New Wave of Maritime Threats

Somali pirates have renewed their attacks, targeting a ship traveling from India to South Africa. This revival comes amidst regional instability, with piracy having previously cost the global economy billions. Increased international naval patrols and efforts had curbed piracy, but recent events signal a resurgence.

Updated: 06-11-2025 14:37 IST
In a brazen assault off the coast of Somalia, armed attackers firing machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades boarded a ship heading from India to South Africa. Officials have linked this latest escalation to resurgent Somali pirates, returning to old haunts to launch their attacks.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center and private security firm Ambrey verified the assault, pinpointing a Malta-flagged oil tanker traveling from Sikka, India, to Durban, South Africa, as the target. Recent days have seen Somali pirates seizing an Iranian fishing vessel to use as a makeshift command post.

This resurgence has drawn eyes back to a perilous trend that peaked in 2011—one that racked up $7 billion in costs for the global economy. Despite prior international naval efforts quelling such threats, persistent regional instability has again fueled pirate activities, with the Red Sea corridor increasingly in focus amid Middle Eastern conflicts.

