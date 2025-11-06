Turkish Journalists Under Fire: A Battle for Press Freedom?

Six leading Turkish journalists were summoned to testify to police on Thursday over allegations of disseminating false information related to Istanbul's imprisoned opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office initiated this move as part of an investigation into the so-called 'Imamoglu criminal organization for profit,' with the journalists being questioned on charges of public misinformation and aiding a criminal organization.

These developments come amid claims that the arrest and charges against Imamoglu, the main challenger to President Erdogan's rule, are politically motivated, sparking accusations of threats and suppression of free press.