Turkish Journalists Under Fire: A Battle for Press Freedom?

Six Turkish journalists were summoned by police over reports concerning Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. Alleged dissemination of false information and aiding a criminal organization form the crux of the investigation. The journalists' homes were searched, and devices confiscated amid accusations of political motives behind these charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:19 IST
Turkish Journalists Under Fire: A Battle for Press Freedom?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Turkey

Six leading Turkish journalists were summoned to testify to police on Thursday over allegations of disseminating false information related to Istanbul's imprisoned opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office initiated this move as part of an investigation into the so-called 'Imamoglu criminal organization for profit,' with the journalists being questioned on charges of public misinformation and aiding a criminal organization.

These developments come amid claims that the arrest and charges against Imamoglu, the main challenger to President Erdogan's rule, are politically motivated, sparking accusations of threats and suppression of free press.

