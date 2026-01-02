Erdogan and Trump: A Diplomatic Call for Peace
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Gaza issues, in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Erdogan also mentioned that Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will join a meeting of nations backing Ukraine in Paris soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:46 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding peace initiatives between Ukraine and Russia, alongside addressing concerns about Gaza.
During a press briefing in Istanbul, Erdogan revealed that Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, will participate in an upcoming 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting in Paris, aimed at supporting Ukraine.
This diplomatic engagement underlines Turkey's active role in international peace and conflict resolution efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel’s Suspension of Aid Agencies Deepens Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe
Drone Diplomacy: Disputed Claims and Tensions in Russian-U.S. Talks
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks
Emperor Naruhito's New Year's Address: A Peacemaking Tradition
Pope Leo XIV's Call for Global Peace on New Year's Day