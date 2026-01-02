Left Menu

Erdogan and Trump: A Diplomatic Call for Peace

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:46 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding peace initiatives between Ukraine and Russia, alongside addressing concerns about Gaza.

During a press briefing in Istanbul, Erdogan revealed that Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, will participate in an upcoming 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting in Paris, aimed at supporting Ukraine.

This diplomatic engagement underlines Turkey's active role in international peace and conflict resolution efforts.

