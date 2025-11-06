Left Menu

On-the-Ground Review: Gujarat Deputy CM's Village Stay Near Indo-Pak Border

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi conducts a two-day review of villages near the India-Pakistan border. Staying in traditional village huts, he aims to understand local life and aid policy-making. The visit includes security assessments with the BSF and discussions on key regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:30 IST
Embarking on a noteworthy initiative, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi commenced a two-day visit to villages along the India-Pakistan border, focusing on a comprehensive review of the region. The trip aims to assess security and facilitate direct communication with locals, enhancing understanding of their needs.

Sanghavi, recently appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, alongside his team of senior officers, will stay overnight in traditional village huts rather than opting for circuit houses or hotels. This deliberate choice intends to capture the essence of rural lifestyle, culture, and challenges, underpinning more informed policymaking.

The itinerary involves key discussions with Border Security Force officials concerning regional security and anti-national activities. Sanghavi's agenda also includes village meetings intended to engage with local communities, emphasizing women's and youth issues, thus addressing pertinent regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

