High-Value Target Neutralized in Intense TTP Gun Battle

A commander of the TTP was killed in a joint operation with the Counter Terrorism Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The operation resulted in a fierce gunfight, lasting four hours. The deceased, Hakeem Nisar, was a high-value target involved in numerous acts of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:29 IST
In a high-stakes operation, a commander associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The joint mission with the Counter Terrorism Department unfolded in the Amberi Kalla area of Karak.

The intelligence-driven operation spiraled into a four-hour gun battle. It concluded with the death of Hakeem Nisar, identified as a high-value militant suspected in various terrorist activities against security forces.

Three police personnel were injured and subsequently transported to a hospital. Post-operation, the area was sealed off, initiating a search to rule out the presence of additional terrorists nearby.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

