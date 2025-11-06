High-Value Target Neutralized in Intense TTP Gun Battle
A commander of the TTP was killed in a joint operation with the Counter Terrorism Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The operation resulted in a fierce gunfight, lasting four hours. The deceased, Hakeem Nisar, was a high-value target involved in numerous acts of terrorism.
In a high-stakes operation, a commander associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The joint mission with the Counter Terrorism Department unfolded in the Amberi Kalla area of Karak.
The intelligence-driven operation spiraled into a four-hour gun battle. It concluded with the death of Hakeem Nisar, identified as a high-value militant suspected in various terrorist activities against security forces.
Three police personnel were injured and subsequently transported to a hospital. Post-operation, the area was sealed off, initiating a search to rule out the presence of additional terrorists nearby.
