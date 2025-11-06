States Unite to Extend WTO's Digital Duty Moratorium

In a significant move to bolster the global digital economy, a consortium of states is pushing for the extension of a World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement that prevents the imposition of customs duties on digital transmissions, as revealed by a WTO document on Thursday.

Barbados, representing a group of African, Caribbean, and Pacific nations, has submitted a proposal to prolong the current moratorium beyond its scheduled expiration in March 2026. This moratorium has been a crucial component in the development and expansion of digital infrastructure across the world.

This extension is seen as a vital step in continuing to support the growth of internet-based services and products, underpinning economic development and digital innovation globally.