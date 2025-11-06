Revamping Tamil Nadu's Electoral Rolls: A Comprehensive Review
Election Commission officials reviewed the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The Deputy Election Commissioner, Director, and Chief Electoral Officer met with district collectors to discuss the ongoing exercise. Unique Enumeration Forms are distributed to electors, and the SIR will conclude on December 4.
On Thursday, senior officials from the Election Commission of India conducted a thorough review of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with 11 district collectors in Tamil Nadu.
Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, alongside Director Krishna Kumar Tiwari and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, engaged with district collectors from regions including Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, among others.
The tactical meeting focused on the detailed execution of the SIR initiative that commenced on November 4 and will extend until December 4, involving various election officers and the distribution of unique Enumeration Forms (EFs) to electors.
