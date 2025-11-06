Left Menu

Anxiety and Confusion Reign as Former Enclave Residents Face Voter Registration Challenges

Former enclave residents in Cooch Behar, including Saddam Hossain, face uncertainty over voter registration participation due to historical disenfranchisement and lack of necessary documentation. Despite assurances from the West Bengal CEO, residents feel anxious and plan protests, highlighting technical glitches and logistical challenges in the Special Intensive Revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Cooch Behar, anxiety grips former enclave residents, like Saddam Hossain, as voter registration efforts unfold. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process faces hurdles, notably disenfranchisement fears and documentation shortages from 2002 rolls. These obstacles are sparking concerns and potential protests among the newly naturalized citizens.

Amid the SIR, uncertainties grow due to technical glitches and unaddressed concerns. The Economic Commission of India's promised online forms were absent, causing dissatisfaction among residents and Block Level Officers (BLOs) responsible for distributing enumeration forms. Logistical challenges and paperwork shortages further complicate this essential democratic exercise.

West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal assures residents of seamless enrollment. Despite this, many are not convinced. The lack of official clarification from the Election Commission worsens the situation, prompting former enclave dwellers to contemplate public protests to safeguard their enfranchisement rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

