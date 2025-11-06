Greek Coast Guard Faces New Charges in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

A Greek prosecutor has pressed charges against four additional senior coast guard officers over the 2023 Pylos shipwreck, one of the Mediterranean's deadliest maritime tragedies. The charges follow an appeal by lawyers representing the victims, who sought broader accountability for the incident.

The shipwreck of the Adriana on June 14, 2023, occurred in international waters and left Europe in shock. A naval court investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, which saw only 104 of the estimated 750 passengers survive. The vessel was en route from Libya to Italy when it capsized.

Previously, 17 coast guard officers faced charges for their alleged involvement, but the appeal led to four additional officers, including the current chief, being implicated. This development brings the total number of indictments to 21, as the officers are expected to appear before a judge to respond to the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)