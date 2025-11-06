Unidentified Woman's Body Recovered from Mumbra Creek

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered in the Retibandar creek area of Mumbra, Thane, causing a stir in the locality, a civic official reported on Thursday.

The woman's body was seen floating near the shore of the creek. A concerned citizen alerted the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell at 4:55 p.m., according to the official.

An emergency team comprising personnel from the Mumbra fire station, local police, and an ambulance service retrieved the body. The deceased is believed to be in her late 20s, and efforts are ongoing to determine her identity, the official added.