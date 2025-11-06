Left Menu

Unidentified Woman's Body Recovered from Mumbra Creek

An unidentified woman's body was discovered floating in the Retibandar creek area in Mumbra, Thane. The body, reported to be of a woman in her late 20s, was recovered by the local fire and police stations. Efforts are underway to ascertain her identity.

Updated: 06-11-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:49 IST
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered in the Retibandar creek area of Mumbra, Thane, causing a stir in the locality, a civic official reported on Thursday.

The woman's body was seen floating near the shore of the creek. A concerned citizen alerted the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell at 4:55 p.m., according to the official.

An emergency team comprising personnel from the Mumbra fire station, local police, and an ambulance service retrieved the body. The deceased is believed to be in her late 20s, and efforts are ongoing to determine her identity, the official added.

