PRASA Launches Special Train Service for Carling Knockout Semi-Final in Durban

In an effort to enhance the travel experience for football fans and alleviate traffic congestion, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has introduced a special train service for spectators attending the Carling Black Label Knockout Semi-Final between Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay FC this coming Saturday, 8 November 2025.

The much-anticipated fixture is set to draw thousands of fans to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, and PRASA has stepped up to ensure safe, efficient, and affordable transportation to and from the venue.

Affordable and Accessible: R20 Return Ticket for All Spectators

PRASA has confirmed that fans will be able to travel to the stadium using a dedicated match-day train service at a flat fare of R20 for a return ticket, valid from the station of departure to Moses Mabhida Station and back.

The initiative includes a Park and Ride service, which allows fans to park their cars at designated stations and board the train to Moses Mabhida — all included in the single R20 ticket.

This move is aimed at minimizing vehicle congestion around the stadium and promoting eco-friendly, hassle-free transport options.

“To ease traffic congestion and ensure an enjoyable experience for fans, PRASA will operate a dedicated train service to Moses Mabhida Station,” the agency stated in a release on Thursday. “PRASA encourages all spectators to familiarise themselves with the scheduled service for seamless travel.”

Train Lines and Shuttle Schedule Details

The train service will operate across several major lines in the KwaZulu-Natal region, ensuring accessibility for a wide base of supporters.

Operational Train Lines for the Special Match Day Service:

Umlazi Line

KwaMashu Line

Crossmoor Line

Cato Ridge Line

Bridge City Line

Pinetown Line

South Coast Line

In addition, a dedicated train shuttle will operate between Durban Station and Moses Mabhida Station at 30-minute intervals, giving fans flexible travel options before and after the match.

Train Shuttle Timetable:

Departures to Moses Mabhida: Every 30 minutes from 11:55 AM to 2:25 PM

Return trips from Moses Mabhida: Every 30 minutes from 5:13 PM to 6:43 PM

This timing ensures that fans can comfortably arrive ahead of the match kickoff and return home promptly afterward.

Park and Ride Facilities

For those opting to drive to their nearest train station, PRASA has confirmed the inclusion of Park and Ride facilities at several key departure points. This added convenience allows supporters to leave their vehicles in a secure area and use rail transport for the remainder of the journey.

The Park and Ride service is available at Durban Station and is included in the R20 return train ticket. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking and purchase their train tickets in advance at the stations.

Real-Time Updates and Safety Commitment

To stay informed about train schedules, delays, or service changes, fans are encouraged to follow PRASA on their official social media platforms:

PRASA has emphasized the importance of adhering to all railway safety regulations, both onboard the trains (referred to as Isitimela Sabantu) and at the stations. Security personnel and station officials will be on hand to assist travelers and maintain order throughout the event.

“PRASA is committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transport solutions for all South Africans. All rail safety regulations must be adhered to at all times,” the agency said.

Match Day Excitement Builds

The semi-final clash between Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay FC is expected to be one of the standout fixtures of the Carling Black Label Knockout 2025 tournament. With both teams eager to book a place in the final, fan excitement is running high, and a large crowd is anticipated.

By introducing the special match-day train service, PRASA is helping ensure that fans can focus on enjoying the spectacle without worrying about traffic congestion or parking headaches.

Fans are advised to: