SASSA Strengthens Verification for R370 COVID-19 SRD Grant Applications

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has called on all applicants of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, currently valued at R370 per month, to ensure that they use cell phone numbers registered in their own names when submitting applications. The agency says this measure is critical for ensuring proper verification, faster processing, and preventing fraudulent activity.

In an official statement released on Thursday, SASSA emphasized that the use of a personal, verified cellphone number is essential for communication between the agency and the applicant. This number, along with accurate banking details, forms the foundation of the SRD application process.

“All applicants and beneficiaries must be aware that using your own registered number will assist to monitor and check the progress of your application and receive official notifications from SASSA,” the agency said. “These notifications include important messages related to verification. Without completing the verification process, the application will be unsuccessful and no grant will be paid.”

Why Using Your Own Number Matters

The verification process is a key component of the SRD grant system, designed to ensure that the funds reach the rightful beneficiaries. SASSA explained that using someone else’s cellphone number or bank account could delay or completely prevent payments.

“When the banking details do not belong to the applicant, the system will not verify the payment. Once the banking details have been verified and confirmed, the grant will be received from the next pay run,” the statement added.

By linking the application to a registered personal number, SASSA can cross-check identity information with other national databases, including the Department of Home Affairs, South African Revenue Service (SARS), and National Treasury, to confirm eligibility.

This process helps the agency combat identity fraud, duplicate applications, and unauthorized claims that have affected the SRD programme since its inception in 2020.

Ensuring a Smooth Application Process

To prevent unnecessary delays, SASSA has urged all applicants to provide accurate and updated personal information during the application process. Any mismatch between the applicant’s ID number, contact details, and banking information can result in verification failure or delayed payments.

The agency recommends that applicants:

Use their own cellphone number registered under their legal name.

Ensure their bank account details match the details used in their SASSA application.

Respond promptly to any verification messages or notifications from SASSA.

Regularly check their SRD status on the official SASSA website.

SASSA further reminded applicants that any communication regarding application updates or verification will only come from official SASSA channels — usually via SMS or the official SRD website. Applicants are strongly advised to ignore messages from unknown numbers requesting personal or banking information.

How to Apply for the SRD Grant

The COVID-19 SRD grant, first introduced in May 2020 to assist vulnerable citizens during the pandemic, continues to provide essential relief to unemployed individuals with no alternative income source. The grant currently provides R370 per month, payable directly into the beneficiary’s verified bank account or via selected retail outlets.

To apply, applicants should visit the official website: 👉 https://srd.sassa.gov.za

Once on the site, applicants must select:

“South African ID Holders” (for citizens and permanent residents), or

“Asylum Seekers and Special Permit Holders” (for approved foreign nationals).

Applicants can then follow the online prompts to submit or update their application details. After submission, they will receive an SMS from SASSA confirming receipt and prompting any necessary verification steps.

Verification and Payment Timelines

Once the applicant’s details are successfully verified, they are included in the next monthly payment run. However, delays may occur if:

The applicant’s contact number or banking information does not match SASSA’s records.

The verification process with Home Affairs or Treasury is incomplete.

There is a system backlog or review process underway.

SASSA reassured beneficiaries that payments will continue on a rolling monthly basis once verification is successful, and applicants are encouraged to be patient while the agency processes large volumes of applications nationwide.

Contacting SASSA for Assistance

Beneficiaries who encounter challenges with their applications, verification, or payments can contact SASSA directly through the toll-free line: 0800 60 10 11, available Monday to Friday during working hours.

They may also use the online query platform available on the SRD website for status checks and bank detail updates.

Commitment to Transparency and Fair Access

SASSA reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency, fairness, and accountability in the administration of the SRD grant. The agency has faced ongoing challenges, including identity theft, fraudulent claims, and system manipulation, prompting tighter verification processes to protect genuine beneficiaries.

“The verification exercise ensures that the grant is paid to the right person and assists in fighting against fraudulent activities,” SASSA concluded.

With the SRD grant remaining a lifeline for millions of South Africans, these strengthened digital security measures are expected to enhance the integrity and efficiency of the social protection system.