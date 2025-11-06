Battle of Giants: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk Vie for Metsera's Obesity Drug Assets

The biotech sector is witnessing a high-stakes drama as Novo Nordisk and Pfizer engage in a fierce $10 billion bidding war over Metsera's coveted obesity drug assets. With a midnight deadline looming, Pfizer is reportedly planning a last-minute enhancement to its offer, though no public confirmation has yet been made by either party.

The tensions intensified after Novo Nordisk's unsolicited bid, its seventh since early January, upended Pfizer's $7.3 billion agreement with Metsera from September. Metsera has deemed Novo's offer superior, a stance Pfizer strongly contests, citing potential regulatory challenges Novo might face.

This corporate battle reflects the competitive landscape of the booming obesity drug market, anticipated to soar to $150 billion. Both companies are striving for dominance, with Novo attempting to reclaim its market position from Eli Lilly and Pfizer aiming to establish a foothold despite past failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)