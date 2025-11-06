Phaahla Urges G20 Leaders to Tackle Health Financing and Strengthen PHC Systems

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, has called on G20 leaders to confront the structural challenges that hinder global health progress, especially in public financing and the development of robust primary healthcare (PHC) systems. Speaking at the G20 Health Ministerial Meeting held at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Thursday, Phaahla stressed that health must be viewed as an investment in global stability and prosperity, not merely as an expenditure.

“The financial stresses facing the health sector in many nations serve as a crucial reminder that health is fundamentally an investment in global stability and economic prosperity,” he said.

The two-day G20 Health Ministerial Meeting brings together top health officials, global experts, and international partners to coordinate global health strategies under the framework of South Africa’s G20 Presidency. The meeting focuses on strengthening health systems resilience, ensuring equitable access to innovations, and mobilising sustainable financing for universal health coverage.

Health Financing at the Heart of Global Stability

Dr Phaahla highlighted that many nations—particularly low- and middle-income countries—face immense fiscal strain in sustaining their healthcare systems. He urged the G20 to use its influence to reform international financing structures that perpetuate inequality and limit the ability of governments to deliver comprehensive healthcare.

“The afternoon session on health financing for UHC is perhaps the most critical. It allows us to explore sustainable models, including the role of public investment, and to jointly examine how global economic forces impact national health budgets,” Phaahla said. “We seek common ground in securing the financial bedrock for resilient health systems.”

The discussions, he added, will focus on innovative funding mechanisms, cross-sectoral cooperation, and the strengthening of domestic resource mobilisation to ensure that all countries can move closer to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Focusing on Tuberculosis, HIV, and Global Health Partnerships

One of the central agenda items for the meeting is tackling Tuberculosis (TB)—a disease that continues to be one of the world’s leading infectious killers, particularly in Africa. The G20 ministers will also discuss the Global Fund’s Eighth Replenishment, a major initiative aimed at securing resources to combat HIV, TB, and malaria.

Phaahla noted that South Africa, as a country heavily affected by TB and HIV, remains committed to advancing research, prevention, and equitable access to treatments. “The TB session is vital — it’s one of humanity’s oldest yet most persistent health challenges,” he said. “We must ensure the next phase of global action accelerates progress toward eradication.”

The Deputy Minister further emphasised that collaboration between governments, civil society, and global health partners will be essential to meet international health targets and sustain momentum toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Science, Equity, and Access to Innovation

Another key focus of the G20 Health Ministerial Meeting is ensuring equitable access to medical innovations and pharmaceuticals, particularly new treatments and vaccines. Phaahla referenced the case of lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention drug, as an example of the breakthroughs that must be made affordable and accessible to all nations.

“It begins with a crucial focus on ensuring that scientific progress benefits everyone, with our discussion on making lenacapavir affordable and available for all. This speaks to our G20 value of equity in access to medical breakthroughs,” he said.

By placing science and equity at the centre of discussions, the G20 aims to bridge gaps between innovation and implementation — ensuring that life-saving technologies reach the world’s most vulnerable populations.

Integrating Finance and Health Policy: A Joint Ministerial Approach

The meeting will culminate in the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministerial Meeting (JFHMM) — a collaborative session that brings together health and finance ministers to design fiscally sound health policies. The initiative underscores the growing recognition that economic and health resilience are interdependent.

“This joint forum is a powerful signal of our collective recognition that fiscal policy and health outcomes are inextricably linked,” said Phaahla. “Bringing our respective Ministers together will be key to translating our health goals into financially sound, implementable national and global strategies.”

The integration of finance and health discussions is expected to yield a Joint Statement outlining commitments to sustainable health investments, pandemic preparedness, and innovative financing tools to reduce the burden on developing economies.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency: Leadership in Health Diplomacy

Under South Africa’s leadership, the G20 Presidency has placed health at the forefront of its global agenda, with a particular focus on:

Health systems strengthening in low- and middle-income countries

Domestic financing for universal healthcare

Global partnerships for equitable access to innovation

Preparedness for future pandemics and emergencies

Dr Phaahla affirmed that South Africa’s presidency is anchored in a people-centred approach, aiming to ensure that global policy outcomes deliver tangible improvements for communities on the ground.

“Our agenda reflects our determination to tackle complex health threats through cooperation,” he said. “The solutions we seek require bold thinking, sustained effort, and unwavering solidarity.”

Looking Ahead: Building Resilient and Equitable Health Systems

As the meeting progresses, delegates are expected to define strategic directions that align health priorities with global economic policies. These efforts, Phaahla said, must translate into real-world impact — stronger health systems, empowered health workers, and accessible care for all.

“The wellbeing of people is the foundation of economic progress. If we do not strengthen our healthcare systems, we weaken the very fabric of our societies,” Phaahla concluded.