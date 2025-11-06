Left Menu

Curbing Misinformation: Nagaland Police Issue Final Notice in Zao Murder Case

Nagaland Police cautioned against spreading unverified details regarding the murder of Vihozhonu Zao. Misinformation linked to the case, which implicated Samuel Zao, has been termed unacceptable by authorities. The police warned that defamation and false narratives could result in legal action, urging reliance on official sources.

Updated: 06-11-2025 21:15 IST
The Nagaland Police have issued a firm warning about the circulation of false information regarding the murder of Vihozhonu Zao, a 22-year-old state-level basketball player. The police called the spread of unverified stories via social media "unacceptable," emphasizing the potential for immediate legal consequences.

Authorities have already arrested the victim's adopted uncle, Samuel Zao, who confessed to the murder following an interrogation. The police recovered Zao's body in Old Minister's Hill, sparking significant public outcry and demands for rapid justice.

Despite the ongoing investigation, misinformation continues to proliferate among social media users and some media houses, prompting the police to highlight potential legal repercussions under the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The public is urged to seek verified information and refrain from escalating the trauma of the grieving family.

