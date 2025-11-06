British Citizen Arrested in London: Link to Hamas Attacks in Europe

A British national was detained in London under a German arrest warrant for allegedly assisting in the procurement and storage of weapons intended for attacks on Israeli and Jewish institutions across Europe, according to German prosecutors. The individual, referred to as Mohammed A., is believed to be affiliated with the Hamas militant group.

German authorities revealed that Mohammed A. met with a Hamas associate in Berlin over the summer, during which he acquired five handguns and ammunition. He then transported these weapons to Vienna, ostensibly for storage, to prepare for potential attacks on Israeli or Jewish establishments in Germany and Europe.

His Berlin contact, Abed Al G., alongside two other suspects, was detained last month under suspicion of attempting to procure weapons for these attacks. Law enforcement seized an assortment of firearms, including an AK-47 assault rifle, during their arrests. The investigation is part of broader efforts against Hamas amid the conflict with Israel following the group's assault in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)