Emergency Session Called as al-Fashir Faces Turmoil

The U.N. Human Rights Council is convening an emergency session to address grave concerns over mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan. This decision comes in light of escalating violence following the capture of the city by paramilitary forces, marking a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing civil war.

The takeover of al-Fashir by the Rapid Support Forces, which has been the last stronghold of the Sudanese army in Darfur, has effectively granted the paramilitary group control of significant territory. This development poses a critical threat to regional stability and underscores the urgent need for international intervention.

More than 50 countries, among them Britain, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway, have supported the call for this session. According to a U.N. document, this crucial meeting is scheduled to take place on or after November 14, demonstrating the global community's rising concerns over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)