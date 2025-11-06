SA and Lesotho Launch First Joint Time Release Study to Boost Trade Efficiency

In a landmark event for regional trade cooperation, the Border Management Authority (BMA) of South Africa and the Revenue Service Lesotho have officially launched the first Joint End-to-End Time Release Study (TRS) between the two countries. This initiative represents a bold step toward enhancing border efficiency, reducing trade delays, and aligning with global best practices in customs and trade facilitation.

Dr Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, joined senior representatives from Lesotho and key international partners for the launch ceremony, which took place today. The event was also supported by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) under its Trade Facilitation Programme, with additional backing from development partners and regional trade bodies.

A Groundbreaking Regional Collaboration

The Time Release Study (TRS) is a globally recognized analytical tool developed by the World Customs Organisation, used to measure the average time taken for goods to clear border processes—from arrival to release. This study provides empirical data to guide evidence-based border management reform, especially within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) region.

This joint study between South Africa and Lesotho marks the first collaborative TRS conducted across a shared border, setting a precedent for other African nations and customs administrations.

“The launch marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation,” the BMA said in a statement. “It demonstrates the shared commitment to improve cross-border trade through data-driven reforms and process transparency.”

Driving Trade Facilitation in Line with WTO Commitments

The study is directly aligned with the objectives of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), which both South Africa and Lesotho are parties to. The TFA encourages member states to adopt measures that simplify and modernise international trade procedures to make them more predictable, transparent, and efficient.

By conducting a joint TRS, the two nations are working to:

Identify and address procedural bottlenecks

Reduce cargo dwell times at border posts

Enhance customs and border agency coordination

Improve predictability in logistics and supply chains

Promote regional trade competitiveness

Benefits for Cross-Border Traders and the Private Sector

The end-to-end scope of the study focuses on the complete journey of goods, offering visibility into delays, redundancies, and opportunities for streamlining processes. It includes inputs from various government agencies, customs authorities, freight operators, and traders.

The insights gained will support reforms to:

Digitise paperwork and reduce manual interventions

Streamline inspections and improve risk-based controls

Enhance coordination between Customs, Immigration, Agriculture, and Health authorities

Promote trusted trader programmes and simplified clearance processes

This is expected to particularly benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and informal cross-border traders, who often face the greatest obstacles in navigating complex trade regulations.

WCO Applauds Regional Leadership

The World Customs Organisation, through its Trade Facilitation Programme, hailed the initiative as a model for regional integration and smart border management.

WCO officials noted that the collaboration reflects an increasing trend across Africa where joint border operations, shared data systems, and harmonised regulations are helping to unlock intra-African trade, in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives.

The WCO has also committed to continuing its technical support and capacity-building for both South Africa and Lesotho as they implement the findings of the study.

A Vision for Future Border Management Reform

Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato reiterated that the BMA views the TRS as more than just a data collection tool — it is a blueprint for transformation across the border management landscape.

“This study provides a powerful tool for identifying inefficiencies and tracking improvements over time,” he said. “Through partnerships like this, we can create smarter, more secure, and development-driven borders.”

The BMA is currently leading the rollout of modernised border posts, integrated ICT platforms, and inter-agency coordination frameworks aimed at reducing congestion and boosting the competitiveness of South Africa’s trade corridors.

Lesotho’s Revenue Service echoed similar sentiments, affirming that the study will form the basis for a comprehensive strategy to reform customs operations, improve compliance, and facilitate trade-led growth in the landlocked country.

What Comes Next?

With the study now officially launched, the next phase will involve:

Data analysis and interpretation of customs clearance times

Stakeholder consultations to validate the findings

Publication of recommendations and action plans for border reforms

Monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to assess the impact of reforms

Both South Africa and Lesotho are expected to present the results at regional forums, encouraging similar bilateral TRS exercises with other neighbours and customs unions.

The launch of the Joint End-to-End Time Release Study between South Africa and Lesotho is a milestone for trade facilitation in Southern Africa, promoting efficiency, transparency, and economic cooperation. As both countries deepen their partnership under the framework of the WTO and WCO, the study offers a practical foundation for delivering real improvements at the border and setting new standards for regional integration.