Emergency U.N. Session on Sudan Rights Crisis

The U.N. Human Rights Council is convening an urgent session regarding severe human rights concerns following the fall of al-Fashir, Sudan, to paramilitary forces. The session will address mass killings and the implications of the Rapid Support Forces' control over the region during the ongoing civil war.

The United Nations Human Rights Council is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the dire situation in al-Fashir, Sudan. This follows alarming reports of mass killings as the city fell to paramilitary forces, as revealed in a diplomatic document on Thursday.

The Rapid Support Forces' recent takeover of al-Fashir, marking the Sudanese army's last stronghold in Darfur, signifies a turning point in the nation's prolonged civil turmoil. With control over more than a quarter of Sudan's territory, the group has now consented to a proposed humanitarian ceasefire, they confirmed on Thursday.

Support for the U.N. meeting has poured in from over 50 countries, led by the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway. The emergency session is scheduled for November 14. Concerns have grown after reports that potentially hundreds of civilians and unarmed combatants were killed during the city's capture. Despite Sudan's resistance to external human rights investigations, its U.N. ambassador, Hassan Hamid Hassan, stated that the country is still evaluating its stance on this issue.

