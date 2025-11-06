VP Radhakrishnan Reviews Pondicherry University Progress, Stresses Reforms

In a significant interaction aimed at advancing higher education standards and student-centric governance, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Prof. P. Prakash Babu, called on the Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the ex-officio Chancellor of the University. The meeting took place at Parliament House in New Delhi today and featured an in-depth presentation on the university’s academic landscape, infrastructure, and ongoing developmental initiatives.

The discussion revolved around a comprehensive review of the university’s current performance and future roadmap, underscoring the central government’s emphasis on building world-class institutions of higher learning that are accessible, inclusive, innovative, and responsive to societal needs.

Presentation Highlights: University Growth, Research, and Sustainability

During the meeting, Prof. Babu presented a detailed overview of Pondicherry University’s academic programs, which span over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral courses across science, technology, humanities, commerce, management, and social sciences. The university caters to more than 10,000 students and has emerged as a key center for education and research in the southern region of India.

Key focus areas in the presentation included:

Research and Innovation Ecosystem: Emphasis on interdisciplinary research, patents, incubation centers, and faculty-led innovation.

Infrastructure: Campus development projects, classroom modernization, and laboratory upgrades.

Student Welfare: Scholarships, health facilities, accommodation, and mental wellness initiatives.

Sustainability: Initiatives such as solar electricity generation, green landscaping, and rainwater harvesting on campus.

Alumni Engagement: Efforts to create a vibrant alumni network for mentorship and fundraising.

Placements: Collaborations with industry partners for internships and employment opportunities.

Vice-President’s Directives: Reforms with Focus on Student Welfare and Excellence

Vice-President Radhakrishnan commended the university for its progress while outlining several key areas that require immediate and sustained attention. His remarks were firmly rooted in ensuring student welfare, inclusivity, innovation, and the overall quality of higher education in India.

He emphasized the following key directives:

1. Student Facilities and Campus Environment

The Vice-President stressed the urgent need to ensure proper amenities for students, particularly in hostels, libraries, and common spaces. He called for maintaining cleanliness on campus in alignment with the Swachh Bharat Mission, encouraging students to take ownership of their surroundings.

2. Courses in Emerging Technologies

He urged the university to introduce advanced academic programs in cutting-edge fields such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Data Science

Renewable Energy

Environmental Studies

Digital Humanities

These should be industry-aligned, ensuring employability and relevance for graduates in the rapidly changing global job market.

3. Reservation and Inclusivity

The Vice-President emphasized strict adherence to reservation policies, ensuring that SC/ST and OBC quota seats are fully filled, and highlighted the importance of representation for local and marginalized communities in both academic and administrative structures.

4. Safety and Security

A special focus was placed on creating a safe and secure environment for girl students, with proper grievance redressal mechanisms, gender sensitization workshops, and regular audits of hostel and transport safety protocols.

5. Anti-Drug and Counselling Initiatives

Radhakrishnan urged the administration to raise awareness about the ill effects of drug use through seminars, awareness campaigns, and student-led initiatives. He also advised the establishment of motivational counselling sessions, mentorship programs, and psychological support services for students facing personal and academic stress.

Vision for the Future: Rankings, Monitoring, and Societal Impact

Looking ahead, the Vice-President called for a strategic focus on improving the university’s national and global rankings, such as NIRF, QS, and THE, through quality research output, faculty excellence, and international collaborations.

He also encouraged regular monitoring of affiliated colleges to ensure consistent quality across the university system and advised expanding community outreach and societal research that contributes to public policy, rural development, and environmental sustainability.

“Universities must become engines of societal transformation and not just centers of academic excellence,” Radhakrishnan remarked.

Pondicherry University: A Beacon of Higher Learning in South India

Established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament, Pondicherry University is a Central University situated in Kalapet, Puducherry. Over the years, it has grown into a hub for quality education and innovation, serving students from across the country and abroad.

With modern research centers, dedicated faculty, and a commitment to academic excellence and inclusivity, the university is steadily expanding its impact. The administration is also working to enhance digitization, automation of services, and international exchange programs.

Towards a Student-Centric, Research-Driven Institution

The interaction between the Vice-President and the Vice-Chancellor serves as a timely push for comprehensive reforms and modernization at Pondicherry University. With a renewed emphasis on student well-being, industry-aligned education, and socially relevant research, the university is poised to contribute meaningfully to India’s higher education vision for Amrit Kaal.

As Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan aptly concluded, “The future of India depends on the strength of its educational institutions, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that they empower every student to rise, lead, and serve.”