Constable Shunted: Alleged Misuse of Official Handle for Political Post

A constable in Didwana-Kuchaman was reassigned to police lines after allegedly resharing a political post from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the district police's official account. The post accused the central government and Election Commission of 'vote theft' in Haryana. A thorough inquiry is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A constable stationed in Didwana-Kuchaman was transferred to police lines after allegedly re-sharing a political post on the official district police account. The post, originally from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accused the central government and Election Commission of vote theft in Haryana.

Upon the post gaining the attention of senior officials, it was promptly removed. The police department stated that it does not endorse the views expressed in the post. The responsibility for operating the account fell to the constable involved, who was subsequently removed from these duties.

Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar emphasized that the department does not support the contentious post. She clarified it might have been shared due to personal error or account hacking. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Didwana, is leading a detailed inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

