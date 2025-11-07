New Federal Protective Rules Spark Controversy Amid Protest Surge

The Trump administration has accelerated the implementation of new rules enhancing the powers of the Federal Protective Service (FPS) to confront a rising wave of unrest at federal facilities. Originally set to take effect next year, the new provisions were enacted this week, allowing the FPS to enforce broader charges against individuals both on and near federal properties.

The decision comes amidst heightened protests against President Donald Trump's deportation policies, particularly near immigration enforcement buildings. Critics argue that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been unduly suppressing peaceful demonstrations, with many fearing the new regulations are designed to target activists holding the Administration accountable.

Concerns center around the FPS's expanded authority to detain individuals for obstructions, unauthorized drone use, and interference with digital systems, even away from federal grounds. While DHS claims the measures are necessary to protect law enforcement amid increasing violence, skeptics highlight potential overreach, worried they might disproportionately affect protesters near the contentious sites.