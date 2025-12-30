Left Menu

Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Arrested for Distributing Swords Amid Communal Tension

Six activists of Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for distributing swords in Shalimar Garden. Among those accused is the group's president, Bhupendra Chowdhry, who remains at large. Police have registered cases under various sections related to rioting and are actively pursuing all participants involved.

Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Arrested for Distributing Swords Amid Communal Tension
In a significant crackdown, police arrested six members of the Hindu Raksha Dal on Monday for allegedly distributing over two dozen swords in the Shalimar Garden Colony.

The activists, part of a group of 17 which includes the organization's president Bhupendra Chowdhry, face serious charges and remain under investigation.

Efforts are underway to apprehend all accused, including more than two dozen unnamed activists, as police patrol the area amid rising communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

