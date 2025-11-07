Left Menu

Passport Policy Clash: Supreme Court Backs Trump Administration on Gender Designations

The Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration's policy requiring U.S. passports to reflect only the sex assigned at birth, leading to heightened scrutiny for transgender individuals. Despite dissent from liberal justices, the policy continues amid litigation challenging its constitutionality.

The United States Supreme Court has paved the way for the Trump administration to proceed with a policy that mandates U.S. passports display only the sex assigned at birth. This decision is part of President Donald Trump's broader agenda targeting the rights of transgender individuals, stirring controversy and legal challenges.

The court's decision was granted despite opposition from the court's liberal justices, who expressed concern that this policy would cause harm to transgender people by preventing them from obtaining genuine, gender-congruent identification. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson criticized the policy for inviting increased scrutiny and humiliation for this vulnerable community.

Implemented earlier under the Trump administration, the policy reverses a long-standing practice of allowing passport holders to have their documents reflect their gender identity, a move intended to protect individuals' equal protection rights. This policy is now under legal scrutiny to determine its compliance with the Constitution's principles.

