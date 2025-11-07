Drone Disruptions Bring Brussels Airport to Standstill
Operations at Brussels Airport were halted due to a drone sighting, with similar disruptions reported at a military base and other parts of Belgium, prompting an emergency government meeting. Germany has offered support, as Europe faces increasing drone incidents, with some blaming Russia for 'hybrid warfare'.
Operations at Brussels Airport ground to a halt on Thursday following a drone sighting, according to a spokesperson for air traffic control Skeyes. The number of drones involved was not disclosed.
Local media reported additional sightings, including at a military base, leading the Belgian government to convene an emergency meeting with top officials. This follows previous drone-related disruptions on Tuesday.
Germany has committed to providing immediate support through its Bundeswehr's counter-drone capabilities. Recent months have seen similar disruptions across Europe, with some attributing the incidents to Russian 'hybrid warfare,' though Moscow denies involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
