Drone Disruptions Bring Brussels Airport to Standstill

Operations at Brussels Airport ground to a halt on Thursday following a drone sighting, according to a spokesperson for air traffic control Skeyes. The number of drones involved was not disclosed.

Local media reported additional sightings, including at a military base, leading the Belgian government to convene an emergency meeting with top officials. This follows previous drone-related disruptions on Tuesday.

Germany has committed to providing immediate support through its Bundeswehr's counter-drone capabilities. Recent months have seen similar disruptions across Europe, with some attributing the incidents to Russian 'hybrid warfare,' though Moscow denies involvement.

