Court Moves to Attach Flats Linked to IPS Officer's Husband in Thane

An application has been filed in court to attach four flats in Thane linked to Purushottam Chavan, husband of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar. The Economic Offences Wing is probing two fraud cases against Chavan and has initiated a forensic audit of his accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 08:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have filed a court application to attach four flats in a luxury housing complex in Thane, tied to Purushottam Chavan, the husband of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, a police official reported.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is actively investigating two fraud allegations against Chavan, the official disclosed.

The EOW has also begun a forensic audit of his financial records amid ongoing proceedings under section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which authorizes property seizures linked to criminal profits.

