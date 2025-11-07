Court Moves to Attach Flats Linked to IPS Officer's Husband in Thane

Authorities have filed a court application to attach four flats in a luxury housing complex in Thane, tied to Purushottam Chavan, the husband of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, a police official reported.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is actively investigating two fraud allegations against Chavan, the official disclosed.

The EOW has also begun a forensic audit of his financial records amid ongoing proceedings under section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which authorizes property seizures linked to criminal profits.