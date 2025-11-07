Left Menu

Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

The U.S. military conducted a strike on a suspected drug vessel in Caribbean international waters, resulting in the deaths of three men. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed the vessel was operated by a terrorist organization, though specifics were not provided. This marks the latest in a series of recent military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States military executed a significant strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in international waters in the Caribbean, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth announced the operation on the social media platform X, indicating that the targeted vessel was linked to a 'Designated Terrorist Organization.' However, he did not offer additional evidence to support this claim. Accompanying his statement was a 20-second, unclassified video showing a boat being hit by a munition and subsequently exploding.

This operation is part of a series of over twelve strikes by the U.S. military since September, targeting vessels near the Venezuelan coast and, more recently, in the eastern Pacific. These strikes have resulted in more than 60 fatalities.

