Supreme Court Intervenes in Stray Dog Crisis: Nationwide Measures Ordered

The Supreme Court addressed the rise in dog bite incidents in institutional areas, ordering the relocation of stray dogs to shelters. It expanded the scope of its directives beyond Delhi NCR, involving states and Union territories, and called for the removal of stray animals from highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:24 IST
The Supreme Court has responded to a concerning rise in dog bite incidents in institutional zones such as educational centers and hospitals. On Friday, it instructed authorities to relocate stray dogs to designated shelters, a move that underscores the gravity of safety and public health concerns.

Further expanding its mandate, the apex court ordered states, union territories, and relevant bodies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to address the presence of stray animals on highways. This initiative forms part of comprehensive measures to promote public safety and manage stray animal populations effectively.

The bench, composed of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, directed that infrastructure adjustments be swiftly implemented at identified institutions to prevent stray dog ingress. Regular inspections have been mandated, and steps outlined for the humane treatment and relocation of animals in line with existing animal welfare laws.

