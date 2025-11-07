Tragic Loss: Sub-Inspector Fatally Attacked in Haryana

A 57-year-old Haryana Police sub-inspector, Ramesh Kumar, was tragically killed in Dhani Shyam Lal after he intervened to stop a disturbance outside his residence last Thursday night.

According to Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, the group initially left after Kumar's confrontation but returned to attack him with bricks, causing fatal head injuries.

The police have arrested five individuals and booked ten in total, seizing a car and a scooter used in the crime. Kumar, who was nearing retirement, is survived by three children.

(With inputs from agencies.)