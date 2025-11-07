France's Digital Wild West: Navigating Controversial E-commerce Deals

France's commerce minister stood firm on Friday, endorsing a recent contract between the state-run postal service and the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, even as a Paris prosecutor delved into various online marketplaces.

On Wednesday, threats to ban Shein's platform emerged after disturbing goods like child-like sex dolls and illegal weapons were found. Serge Papin stated France must tackle this 'digital Wild West' as the customs authority repeatedly finds illicit products in small packages. When asked about a La Poste agreement with Temu, Papin expressed that 'the company had to do its job.'

The arrangement involves La Poste executing last-mile parcel delivery for Temu clients. Criticism from lawmakers highlighted potential damage to French industry and environmental concerns. In a statement, La Poste clarified the accord as routine, emphasizing its obligation to provide equal access to services for all customers.