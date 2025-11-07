Revamping Consumer Justice: AI and Technology Lead the Charge

Left Menu

The Consumer Affairs Ministry proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection Act aimed at reducing case backlogs and expediting dispute resolution through AI and digital platforms. Key reforms include strict timelines, digital filing, and multilingual access, with a focus on maintaining human judgment in justice delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Consumer Affairs Ministry unveiled plans on Friday to amend the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, introducing reforms designed to tackle backlog issues and speed up dispute resolution. By harnessing artificial intelligence and digital platforms, officials aim to streamline processes within the consumer protection framework.

A consultation held in New Delhi, spearheaded by the Department of Consumer Affairs, focused on enforcing timelines to ensure cases are resolved swiftly. Nidhi Khare, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, affirmed the government's commitment to consumer justice by emphasizing new initiatives such as e-JAGRITI and the National Consumer Helpline. These efforts endorse strict timelines—three months for regular cases and five months for complex ones—promoting efficiency and transparency in case management.

Prominent figures, including Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, highlighted the necessity for regular audits and technological enhancements, while ensuring that human oversight remains crucial. The reforms are expected to introduce real-time tracking, virtual hearings, and AI-driven multilingual tools, amid calls to address staffing gaps in district commissions and bolster infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

