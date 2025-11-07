VP Urges Graduates to Uphold Values and Character at SRM University Convocation

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, delivered an inspiring address at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, where he served as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Shri Krishan Lal Panwar, Hon’ble Minister for Panchayats and Development, Haryana; Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder and Chancellor of SRM University, Chennai; Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chancellor of SRM University, Sonepat; and Prof. Paramjit Singh Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor of SRM University, Sonepat.

Celebrating Academic Excellence and Human Values

Addressing a hall filled with graduating students, faculty members, and proud parents, the Vice-President extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, calling their degrees “symbols of both knowledge and character.” He emphasized that academic achievements should be accompanied by humility, ethical values, and compassion.

“Your degrees signify not just learning, but also the discipline, values, and resilience you have gained here. Remember, when character is lost, everything is lost,” Shri Radhakrishnan said, drawing attention to the timeless importance of moral integrity in professional and personal life.

He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by teachers, mentors, and parents, describing them as “the silent architects of every student’s success.” Their selfless contributions, he said, were instrumental in shaping the future of the nation.

India’s Rising Global Standing in Higher Education

The Vice-President expressed his satisfaction over the record performance of Indian higher education institutions in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with 54 Indian universities making the global list — the highest ever for the country. This achievement, he noted, positions India as the fourth most represented nation in these rankings, underscoring the growing global confidence in India’s academic and research ecosystem.

He attributed this progress to the transformational reforms ushered in by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, envisioned under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“The NEP 2020 has created a paradigm shift in Indian education. It promotes multidisciplinary learning, innovation, and flexibility — opportunities that were not available before. I urge every student to take full advantage of this transformative roadmap,” he stated.

Education as a Tool for Inclusive Growth

Reinforcing the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, Shri Radhakrishnan underlined that India’s journey toward development must be inclusive and equitable. He highlighted the government’s targeted efforts to ensure education reaches the most marginalized sections of society.

He pointed out that enrolment among SC/ST students, women, and rural youth has seen a significant rise due to scholarship programs, financial aid, and outreach initiatives. Such measures, he said, not only empower individuals but also strengthen the moral and intellectual fabric of the nation.

“With the right education and skills, our youth can lead India toward a future that is innovative, inclusive, and guided by the principles of equity and justice,” the Vice-President remarked.

Guiding Principles for Graduates: Perseverance, Balance, and Gratitude

Delivering valuable life lessons, Shri Radhakrishnan advised the students to avoid comparing themselves with others, reminding them that each individual’s journey and purpose are unique.

“Opportunities today are boundless. What matters is consistency, dedication, and the courage to keep moving forward,” he said.

He emphasized maintaining emotional balance in all circumstances — celebrating success with humility and viewing failure as an opportunity for growth.

“Failure is not the end. It’s a stepping stone that builds resilience. Don’t be overjoyed in success or disheartened by setbacks — both are part of life’s rhythm,” he observed.

The Vice-President further noted that hard work remains the ultimate key to success, asserting that happiness is not dependent on external factors but is “a state of mind cultivated through discipline and purpose.”

Paying Tribute to Parents and Mentors

In a heartfelt conclusion, Shri Radhakrishnan urged the students to always honour their parents and remain grateful for their sacrifices and unwavering support.

“Whatever heights you reach, never forget your roots. Your parents’ sacrifices and your teachers’ guidance are the foundations upon which your success stands,” he said to resounding applause.

SRM University: Fostering Excellence and Innovation

The SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, established under the Haryana Private Universities Act, has rapidly emerged as a center for excellence in multidisciplinary education and research. Its 3rd Convocation marks another milestone in its journey of nurturing globally competent, socially responsible professionals.

Chancellor Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu highlighted the university’s efforts to align its academic programs with the NEP 2020 framework, encouraging experiential learning, research, and entrepreneurship. The convocation saw degrees conferred upon graduates from diverse disciplines, symbolizing the university’s commitment to holistic education and nation-building.

A Vision for a New India

The Vice-President’s address at SRM University’s Convocation resonated deeply with the students, combining inspiration, moral guidance, and a call for national contribution. His message emphasized that true education is not merely about qualifications, but about cultivating wisdom, empathy, and purpose.

As the graduates stepped into a new chapter of their lives, his words served as both a benediction and a reminder — that the nation’s future rests in the hands of those who combine knowledge with integrity.