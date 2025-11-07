CII Launches Global Investor Meet to Supercharge India’s M&E Sector at BIG Picture Summit 2025

In a landmark initiative to transform the investment landscape of India's Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced the launch of the CII Global M&E Investor Meet during the upcoming 12th edition of the CII BIG Picture Summit, scheduled for December 1–2, 2025, in Mumbai. This strategic move, in collaboration with WAVES Bazaar, is aimed at attracting global capital, empowering entrepreneurs, and catalyzing innovation across the M&E spectrum—from films and OTT to gaming, animation, and immersive content.

A Strategic Leap for India’s M&E Investment Ecosystem

For the first time, the CII BIG Picture Summit will host a dedicated platform that bridges capital and creativity, providing curated one-on-one meetings between global investors and India’s most promising M&E ventures. This unique B2B matchmaking format is expected to fuel a new era of growth for an industry that has traditionally thrived on individual entrepreneurial spirit but has lacked structured investment channels.

Shibashish Sarkar, Chairman of the CII Global M&E Investor Meet, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, and President of the Producers Guild of India, remarked:

“India’s M&E industry has a vibrant legacy, but growth has mostly been driven by private passion and limited institutional capital. With this Investor Meet, we’re laying the groundwork for structured, long-term investment. It’s a shift from storytelling to story-scaling. This is not just a summit—it’s a beginning.”

Key Strategic Partners

To ensure the success of this ambitious initiative, CII has brought onboard two crucial financial facilitators:

Elara Capital as the Investment Partner

Vitrina as the Global Financing Partner

Harendra Kumar, Managing Director of Elara Capital, said:

“This partnership provides an ideal convergence point for institutional investors and content creators. We are confident this initiative will unleash synergies that push India’s M&E growth story into high gear.”

Atul Phadnis, CEO of Vitrina, added:

“India's M&E sector is transforming rapidly. Through our partnership with CII, we aim to connect high-potential Indian ventures to serious global investors and spotlight India’s innovation on the world stage.”

Integration with WAVES Bazaar: A Marketplace of Ideas

WAVES Bazaar, recognized for its role as a top-tier platform for project pitching and B2B networking in the M&E domain, will integrate its signature format into the CII Marketplace during the summit. This will include showcases from existing WAVES Film Bazaar projects, offering international investors access to a pipeline of curated investment-ready content.

Additionally, WAVEX (WAVES Experiential) and WAVES Creatosphere will provide dynamic spaces for start-ups, creative technologists, and emerging storytellers, allowing for hands-on demonstrations, co-production discussions, and innovation showcases.

High-Profile Leadership and Industry Participation

The 2025 edition of the CII BIG Picture Summit is themed:

“The AI Era: Bridging Creativity & Commerce”

It aims to explore how emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, immersive media, and digital platforms are transforming content creation, consumption, and monetization in India.

Chairs for the 2025 Summit include:

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India

Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India

Rajan Navani, CEO, Jet Synthesys

Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India

All are prominent figures within the CII National Council of Media & Entertainment, and bring both policy and market expertise to the table.

Envisioned Impact: Scaling M&E Through Investment and Innovation

The CII M&E Global Investor Meet is poised to become a game-changer for India’s creative economy, facilitating:

Increased FDI and domestic investment into the M&E sector

Enhanced co-production opportunities between Indian and international players

Greater visibility for Indian startups and mid-sized content firms

Institutional support for content exports, tech innovation, and IP creation

From film producers to animation studios, from gaming start-ups to live event innovators, the Summit offers an unprecedented platform to network, pitch, and secure funding. The curated meeting format ensures quality engagement and high conversion potential—something rarely achieved at traditional trade expos.

India’s M&E Industry: At the Crossroads of Culture and Capital

India’s M&E sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world, projected to reach over $70 billion by 2030. However, a large part of this growth potential remains untapped due to fragmented financing channels and lack of structured investment matchmaking.

By creating a centralized, high-impact platform for global capital to interact directly with Indian creators and businesses, the CII BIG Picture Summit 2025 and its Global Investor Meet set the tone for a more organized, scalable, and globally competitive M&E industry.

As India continues to assert its place on the world media stage, initiatives like these not only enhance economic potential but also amplify the country’s soft power and creative influence worldwide.