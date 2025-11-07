Left Menu

Controversy Over SHAKTI Policy Changes for Bihar Power Project

The Congress has accused the Center of altering the SHAKTI policy to benefit a private firm connected to PM Narendra Modi. The solar project was converted to a thermal plant, and 1,050 acres of land were allocated at Re 1 per acre. Allegations include bypassing rules and lack of approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:09 IST
The Congress Party has raised serious allegations against the central government, accusing it of modifying the SHAKTI policy to favor a private entity linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The policy alteration facilitated the conversion of a solar power project into a thermal plant in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

During a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera highlighted the extension of 1,050 acres of land at a nominal rate and the purported annual earnings of Rs 25,000 crore from the project, which he labeled a scam worth Rs 62,000 crore. Khera alleged that these decisions were orchestrated at the Prime Minister's level.

Further, the Congress questioned the rationale behind revising Bihar's feasibility report and granting thermal project clearance without essential approvals like Environmental Impact Assessment. Concerns were also raised about the non-transparent allocation of a budget of Rs 21,000 crore.

