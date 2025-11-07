Shivraj Singh Chouhan Champions Farmer-Centric Reforms at Beed Gathering

In a powerful demonstration of the government's commitment to India's farming community, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressed a massive congregation of 20,000 farmers at Krishikul, Global Vikas Trust (GVT) in Sirsala, Beed district, Maharashtra. The high-profile event was marked by a direct dialogue between the minister and grassroots cultivators, where shared experiences and success stories painted a promising picture of rural resilience and agricultural transformation.

Farmers Share Ground Realities, Inspire Change

Before taking the main stage, Shri Chouhan engaged in a face-to-face interaction with farmers, many of whom highlighted the significant improvements in their livelihoods through natural farming, silk cultivation, and water conservation practices initiated under the GVT model.

Moved by their progress, the Union Minister praised the Global Vikas Trust for creating replicable models of rural development that can be scaled across India.

“Success stories like these are our true wealth. They must reach every village in India to ignite similar change. No farmer should ever be forced to take the tragic step of suicide,” he emphasized.

“Annadaata of the Nation”: Acknowledging the Role of Farmers

In his keynote address, Shri Chouhan called farmers the "Annadaata" (providers of food and life), highlighting their central role in sustaining the nation. He unveiled the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, a nationwide initiative where scientists and researchers have begun working directly with farmers in the fields rather than remaining confined to laboratories.

This people-first approach, he said, ensures that research innovations in agriculture reach the grassroots, empowering cultivators with practical, science-based solutions.

Assurance on Crop Damage, Compensation, and Insurance

Addressing the widespread crop losses due to unseasonal rains and weather anomalies, the Minister reassured farmers that both the Centre and State governments are fully committed to providing timely aid.

Immediate compensation will be extended by the Maharashtra State Government.

Additional relief may be provided through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) based on assessments.

The Centre is ready to approve a special relief package upon state request.

Shri Chouhan also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), pledging that every rupee of crop insurance compensation will be delivered transparently.

“I have personally reviewed the claim process with insurance companies and interacted with farmers. We will fix discrepancies to ensure rightful compensation is paid,” he added.

Climate Resilience, Innovation & Fertilizer Reforms

In response to the growing threats of climate change, including erratic rainfall and prolonged droughts, Shri Chouhan underscored the urgent need to develop climate-resilient seed varieties that can withstand both flood and drought conditions.

The Union Minister also proposed direct transfer of fertiliser subsidies into farmers’ bank accounts to prevent leakages and enhance transparency, marking a potential shift in India’s agri-subsidy framework.

He warned of strict legal action against manufacturers of spurious fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, revealing that a new bill will be introduced in the upcoming Budget Session to crack down on such activities.

Focus on Sustainable, Natural, and Integrated Farming

Championing a return to natural and cow-based farming, Shri Chouhan cautioned against the overuse of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which, he said, are eroding soil fertility and endangering long-term productivity.

He urged farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices and diversify their farming models to include:

Fruit and flower cultivation

Vegetables and agroforestry

Beekeeping, poultry, animal husbandry, and fisheries

This approach, he said, not only boosts income but also mitigates risk through integrated resource utilization, especially for small and marginal farmers.

Strengthening Market Access and Local Processing

On the crucial issue of market access, the Minister emphasized the need to eliminate exploitative intermediaries and ensure fair prices for farmers. He proposed:

Cluster-based farming to enable collective bargaining and direct procurement by buyers. Village-level food processing units to create value-added agri-products and reduce wastage.

He added that the Agriculture Ministry would work closely with Union Food Processing Minister Shri Chirag Paswan to promote local food processing ecosystems that can transform rural livelihoods.

MGNREGA for Water Security & Rural Infrastructure

Recognizing the water crisis plaguing drought-prone regions like Beed, Shri Chouhan announced that the Central Government will allocate 65% of MGNREGA funds in these blocks for water conservation and irrigation infrastructure.

This decision aims to strengthen India’s water security and bolster agriculture against unpredictable climatic events.

Housing and Rural Development Commitments

On housing, Shri Chouhan informed the gathering that 30 lakh rural homes had already been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin in Maharashtra.

“Once the ongoing survey is completed, every remaining eligible family will receive financial assistance for housing,” he assured.

Vande Mataram @150: Honouring India’s Spirit

In a fitting conclusion, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to India’s National Song ‘Vande Mataram’, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. He called upon the farmers to draw strength from its spirit of patriotism and resilience.

“Our farmers are the pride of the nation. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we are determined to ensure that every farmer lives with dignity, prosperity, and self-reliance,” Shri Chouhan affirmed.

This address by the Union Agriculture Minister marked a significant moment in reaffirming the government’s comprehensive rural and agrarian agenda, covering climate-smart agriculture, financial inclusion, rural development, insurance, innovation, and infrastructure.