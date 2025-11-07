Renewed Waves of Piracy Threaten Maritime Security

A European Union naval force successfully reached the Malta-flagged tanker, Hellas Aphrodite, after it was attacked by pirates near Somalia. All 24 mariners were found safe, raising renewed fears over piracy in the region.

The assault occurred while the vessel was transporting a gasoline shipment from India to South Africa. The EU's ESPS Victoria responded promptly, freeing the crew who had locked themselves in the citadel. The event was marked by criminal firing of machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, according to Diaplous Group.

This incident follows a string of other attacks, including one involving a Cayman Islands-flagged ship. Despite previous declines in piracy due to international naval efforts, recent instability linked to Yemen's Houthi rebels has led to an uptick in activity around Somalia. Local residents express concerns about the stigma spreading from such acts of piracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)