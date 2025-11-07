IFFI 2025 to Showcase 240+ Films from 81 Nations, Launch New Industry Initiatives

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), India’s flagship celebration of cinema, is set to return to Goa from November 20–28, 2025, with an expansive, diverse, and globally inclusive programme. At a curtain-raiser event held in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, unveiled key highlights of the festival, marking what promises to be one of IFFI’s most ambitious editions yet.

Organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Government of Goa and executed by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the festival will spotlight over 240 films from 81 countries, including 13 world premieres, 4 international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres, setting new benchmarks for global participation.

Unprecedented Scale and Record Submissions

This year’s edition received a record-breaking 2,314 film submissions from 127 countries, reflecting IFFI’s growing status as a major hub on the international festival circuit. The International Section will showcase 160 films, with more than 80 award-winning festival favourites and 21 Oscar contenders making the final slate.

Notably, the festival will also feature over 50 women directors and 50+ debut voices, reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity, gender equity, and nurturing emerging talent.

Global Collaborations and Cultural Exchange

Japan has been named the Country of Focus, while Spain and Australia will participate as Partner Country and Spotlight Country, respectively. A curated selection of Japanese cinema across six films will span genres from psychological thrillers to queer narratives and poetic, experimental storytelling.

This year’s edition will also see new collaborative efforts with Australia, Spain, and Japan, paving the way for future co-productions, industry dialogue, and knowledge exchange.

A vibrant IFFIesta will add colour and energy to the event, blending film, food, music, art, and interactive entertainment to boost youth engagement and community participation.

Opening Film: Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail

The festival opens with Brazilian director Gabriel Mascaro’s sci-fi fantasy The Blue Trail, a Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize winner at the 2025 Berlinale. The story follows a 75-year-old woman’s mystical journey through the Amazon, serving as a lyrical meditation on freedom, resilience, and dreams in old age.

The Gala Premieres segment will host 18 major screenings, including 13 world premieres and a red carpet featuring acclaimed global filmmakers and actors.

Indian Panorama and National Showcases

The Indian Panorama 2025 will feature:

25 feature films,

20 non-feature films, and

5 debut feature films.

The Opening Feature Film is Amaran (Tamil), directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, and the Opening Non-Feature Film is Kakori. A new category, New Horizons, introduces 5 specially curated premieres not included in the main panorama selection.

Celebrating Indian Legends and Global Cinema

This year’s IFFI will honour cinematic legends with centenary tributes to Guru Dutt, Ritwik Ghatak, Raj Khosla, Salil Chowdhury, Bhupen Hazarika, and P. Bhanumathi. Notably, Chowdhury’s Musafir and Ghatak’s Subarnarekha will be screened as part of these commemorations.

In a special tribute, Superstar Rajinikanth will be felicitated during the closing ceremony for completing 50 years in Indian cinema.

Industry Empowerment through WAVES Film Bazaar

Now in its 19th edition, the WAVES Film Bazaar will host:

300+ film projects across market screenings, viewing rooms, and co-production markets.

22 feature films and 5 documentaries in the Co-Production Market, with $20,000 in cash grants to support winning projects.

A specially curated WFB Recommends section with 22 promising titles across languages and formats.

The Bazaar continues to be South Asia’s premier content market, offering networking opportunities for filmmakers, producers, buyers, and global investors. Delegations from 7+ countries and 10+ Indian states will participate in country showcases, incentive pavilions, and funding pitch events.

Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) & OTT Recognition

IFFI 2025’s Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) talent initiative saw 799 entries, from which 124 participants were selected—an increase from 75 last year. Covering 13 filmmaking crafts, the programme includes a 48-hour filmmaking challenge in partnership with ShortsTV.

The OTT Awards, introduced last year, will continue in 2025. Five nominated web series (from 30 shortlisted entries) will compete for the Best Web Series Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs to be shared between creators and producers.

Generative AI, Masterclasses, and Panels

Acknowledging the growing influence of Generative AI, the curtain raiser emphasized its potential as a creative storytelling tool rather than a threat to human artistry. Festival Director Shekhar Kapur noted that AI should empower storytellers to reach global audiences.

This year’s IFFI will feature 21 masterclasses and panel discussions led by Indian and international luminaries including:

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Anupam Kher

Aamir Khan

Christopher Charles Corbould OBE (VFX)

Bobby Deol

Kushboo Sundar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sreekar Prasad, and others.

These sessions will span topics from cinematography, VFX, AI in filmmaking, to theatre acting, sustainability, and cinema’s role in fostering peace.

Screening Venues and Accessibility

Films will be screened across five principal venues in Goa:

INOX Panjim

Maquinez Palace

INOX Porvorim

Z-Square Samrat Ashok

Ravindra Bhavan, Madgaon

Open-air screenings will be held at scenic locations like Miramar Beach, Anjuna, and Fatorda, creating a festival vibe throughout the state.

Importantly, IFFI 2025 continues its commitment to accessibility, with venues equipped for audio descriptions, sign language interpretation, and multilingual dubbing to ensure inclusive participation.

Jury for International Competition

The International Jury for IFFI 2025 is chaired by celebrated Indian filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, alongside:

Graeme Clifford (Australia)

Remi Adefarasin (UK)

Katharina Schüttler (Germany)

Chandran Rutnam (Sri Lanka)

Together, they will evaluate entries for top honours including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, and the UNESCO Gandhi Medal.

Global Award-Winning Films on Display

Audiences can expect critically acclaimed titles from Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Busan, and other top festivals, including:

It Was Just An Accident (Palme d’Or, Cannes)

Father Mother Sister Brother (Golden Lion, Venice)

Dreams (sex Love) (Golden Bear, Berlin)

Sirât (Grand Jury Prize, Cannes)

Gloaming in Luomu (Best Film, Busan)

Fiume o Morte! (Tiger Award, Rotterdam)

A Platform for Global Stories and Local Talents

Founded in 1952, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) remains the country’s premier cultural event celebrating the best of Indian and international cinema. Through initiatives like Film Bazaar, CMOT, OTT Awards, and Women in Cinema, the festival continues to serve as a platform for creative exchange, cross-border storytelling, and the discovery of new cinematic voices.

As IFFI 2025 draws near, the excitement among filmmakers, cinephiles, and industry professionals is palpable. With a record number of films, enhanced global participation, and cutting-edge programming, this year’s festival is all set to reaffirm India’s place on the world’s cinematic map.