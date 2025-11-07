NHAI Begins Widening of Dhaula Kuan–Airport Stretch to Ease Delhi-Gurugram Traffic

In a significant move to ease congestion and boost connectivity between central Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced a strategic infrastructure upgrade along the Dhaula Kuan–Subroto Park–Delhi Airport corridor. The project involves widening the left-hand side (LHS) carriageway towards Gurugram from two lanes to four lanes near the Subroto Park Air Force Station, a known traffic bottleneck area on this key arterial route.

The upgrade, undertaken as part of broader efforts to improve road infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR), aims to alleviate the chronic traffic jams experienced at the starting point of the Parade Road underpass, where a sudden narrowing of lanes currently restricts smooth vehicular movement.

Addressing a Major Bottleneck

At the heart of the problem lies a constriction in road width caused by a Metro pillar located at the edge of the carriageway, which forces a sudden drop from a 4-lane road to just 2 lanes at a critical junction used by thousands of daily commuters heading toward Gurugram, IGI Airport, and beyond.

To address this, the NHAI is undertaking comprehensive civil modifications, including:

Relocation of existing roadside drainage channels

Reconstruction of a peripheral road

Adjustments to boundary infrastructure of Subroto Park Air Force Station

This work will effectively create space for two additional lanes and allow smoother traffic flow along one of the busiest routes in Delhi.

The project, which has already commenced, is expected to be completed in six months, subject to favourable conditions.

Enhanced Pedestrian and Public Safety Measures

Alongside vehicular infrastructure, the project prioritises pedestrian safety with the construction of a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near Subroto Park, at the start of the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover. This bridge will offer safe passage to pedestrians in an area that sees high footfall due to nearby residential, institutional, and military facilities.

To ensure safety during the execution phase, NHAI has deployed:

Traffic marshals to manage live traffic movement

Tow-away cranes to remove stalled or improperly parked vehicles

Safety cones and barricades for lane segregation and traffic redirection

These steps aim to minimise disruption and prevent accidents in an already high-stress zone.

Upgraded Drainage Infrastructure

In tandem with lane expansion, the project includes upgrading the surface and rainwater drainage system, a crucial intervention for the monsoon months. Efficient drainage will not only prevent waterlogging—a common sight in this area during rains—but will also reduce road degradation and improve driving conditions year-round.

Environmental Safeguards and Pollution Control

Mindful of the environmental impact of such large-scale urban infrastructure projects, NHAI has taken a number of eco-conscious measures, including:

Tree transplantation instead of tree felling, where feasible

Deployment of anti-smog guns and water sprinklers at the construction site to control dust and air pollution

Regular monitoring of ambient air quality and noise levels during the construction phase

These efforts are aligned with the broader goal of sustainable infrastructure development, particularly critical in Delhi, one of the most polluted capital cities in the world.

Boosting Connectivity and Regional Mobility

This expansion project is expected to significantly improve the flow of traffic between Delhi and Gurugram, particularly benefitting:

Airport-bound travelers using the road as a key arterial access route

Daily commuters from south and southwest Delhi heading to employment hubs in Gurugram

Emergency services, including ambulances and security convoys, that require uninterrupted mobility

By eliminating the bottleneck and enhancing the throughput of the highway, the NHAI is contributing to the long-term decongestion of Delhi’s broader transportation network.

A Model for Integrated Urban Traffic Planning

The Dhaula Kuan to Delhi Airport stretch is among the most critical links in the NCR’s transportation spine. The widening project, supported by inter-agency coordination with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Police, and defence establishments, represents a holistic approach to traffic management—balancing civic mobility, military access, environmental sustainability, and public safety.

As the capital continues to expand and urban mobility challenges grow, such integrated projects offer a blueprint for other traffic-choked metropolitan corridors in India.