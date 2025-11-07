Left Menu

Intensified Probe into Noida Woman's Decapitated Body Discovery

The Noida Police have intensified their investigation after a decapitated woman's body was found. Multiple teams and forensic experts are examining evidence. Officials aim to identify the victim and clarify the case's motives, while dismissing speculative links to occult practices or illicit relationships.

In Noida, the police have ramped up their investigation following the discovery of a decapitated woman's body. The body, missing its head and palms, was found near the Sector 82 Cut, close to the Police Commissionerate office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Shukla stated that three teams have been formed to delve into the matter. CCTV footage is being scrutinized, and forensic teams have collected samples from the location.

While investigators have not confirmed any leads, they are meticulously checking missing persons' records and dismissing rumors of connections to occult practices or relationships. The investigation continues as officials gather more evidence.

