Supreme Court Advocates for Fairness in Public Tenders

The Supreme Court has reiterated the critical nature of fairness and transparency in the public tender process, drawing attention to the detrimental effects of misconstrued tender conditions. Such misinterpretations not only reduce competition but also hinder the State's ability to secure its rightful revenue.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe underscored the necessity for courts to intervene when a tendering authority misinterprets tender conditions, thereby threatening public interest. This statement came in light of a plea concerning the leasing process for sand extraction at Odisha's Mahanadi Sand Quarry.

The justices maintained that any interpretation of a tender condition must not unduly exclude competition. They stressed that the primary aim should always be to maximize State revenue, especially when natural resources are involved.

