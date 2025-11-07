Left Menu

No Bail for Four in High-Profile Umesh Pal Murder Case

The Allahabad High Court denied bail to four individuals involved in the 2023 murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal. Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav passed the order for Akhlaq Ahmad, Vijay Mishra, Kaish Ahmad, and Niyaz Ahmad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:12 IST
The Allahabad High Court dismissed bail pleas for four accused in the highly watched murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal. The ruling was made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, affecting Akhlaq Ahmad, Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law, Vijay Mishra, Kaish Ahmad, and Niyaz Ahmad.

On February 24, 2023, Advocate Umesh Pal and two of his security officers were fatally shot outside his Prayagraj residence. The incident occurred while they were returning from the district court. A case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station shortly thereafter.

The court had earlier reserved its decision on October 10, 2025, amid heightened public and media scrutiny. The case involves intricate legal, political, and criminal intersections, drawing attention from various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

