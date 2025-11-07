Left Menu

Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

The Supreme Court criticized recurring stray dog bites as administrative apathy and systemic failure, urging immediate relocation from key institutional areas. The court emphasized a coordinated approach, directing strict measures to prevent dog access and mandating reports on compliance and anti-rabies provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:18 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday condemned the repeat occurrences of stray dog bites, labeling them as reflections of both administrative apathy and systemic failures in safeguarding institutional areas from such preventable hazards.

A three-judge bench ordered the immediate relocation of stray dogs from critical areas such as educational institutions and hospitals to designated shelters, following sterilization and vaccination as per the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The court outlined a series of directives designed to bolster public safety and health management, mandating that all relevant institutions implement structural and administrative deterrents to ensure stray animals are prevented from entering their premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

