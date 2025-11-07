Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

The Supreme Court on Friday condemned the repeat occurrences of stray dog bites, labeling them as reflections of both administrative apathy and systemic failures in safeguarding institutional areas from such preventable hazards.

A three-judge bench ordered the immediate relocation of stray dogs from critical areas such as educational institutions and hospitals to designated shelters, following sterilization and vaccination as per the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The court outlined a series of directives designed to bolster public safety and health management, mandating that all relevant institutions implement structural and administrative deterrents to ensure stray animals are prevented from entering their premises.

