Massive Voter Roll Revamp Underway in West Bengal

In West Bengal, over 3.04 crore enumeration forms were distributed as part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Booth-level officers are actively engaging with residents in 294 assembly constituencies to ensure proper electoral registration. This is the first such effort in the state since 2002.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:17 IST
West Bengal has embarked on a significant initiative to update its electoral rolls, distributing more than 3.04 crore enumeration forms since the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on November 4, according to the Election Commission.

An army of 80,681 booth-level officers is working tirelessly across 294 assembly constituencies, visiting homes and engaging with voters to facilitate proper registration.

This extensive exercise marks the first comprehensive update of voter rolls in West Bengal since 2002 and is a crucial step in ensuring accurate electoral representation for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

