Massive Voter Roll Revamp Underway in West Bengal

West Bengal has embarked on a significant initiative to update its electoral rolls, distributing more than 3.04 crore enumeration forms since the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on November 4, according to the Election Commission.

An army of 80,681 booth-level officers is working tirelessly across 294 assembly constituencies, visiting homes and engaging with voters to facilitate proper registration.

This extensive exercise marks the first comprehensive update of voter rolls in West Bengal since 2002 and is a crucial step in ensuring accurate electoral representation for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)