Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission & BJP Over Bengal Bureaucratic Shakeup

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Election Commission and BJP, alleging anti-women and anti-Bengal actions. She criticized the transfer of state officials and accused BJP of creating an LPG crisis. Banerjee condemned BJP's political tactics and called for a boycott, highlighting discrepancies in their governance and rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:21 IST
Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission & BJP Over Bengal Bureaucratic Shakeup
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly condemned the Election Commission for transferring top state officials, accusing it of siding with the BJP to disrupt the state's governance. She addressed a large crowd in Kolkata, presenting her grievances against the alleged anti-Bengal and anti-women actions of the EC.

At the rally, Banerjee also accused the ruling BJP of creating a false LPG crisis in the state, suggesting that oil companies' servers were deliberately sabotaged. She assured the public that her administration had made alternative arrangements to ensure access to essential resources like kerosene.

The Chief Minister criticized BJP's election strategies, warning against their methods of influencing voters and calling for a public boycott of the party. She detailed how BJP's promises contrast with their actions, especially concerning cultural ignorance and women's safety issues in states they govern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026