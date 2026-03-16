Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission & BJP Over Bengal Bureaucratic Shakeup

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly condemned the Election Commission for transferring top state officials, accusing it of siding with the BJP to disrupt the state's governance. She addressed a large crowd in Kolkata, presenting her grievances against the alleged anti-Bengal and anti-women actions of the EC.

At the rally, Banerjee also accused the ruling BJP of creating a false LPG crisis in the state, suggesting that oil companies' servers were deliberately sabotaged. She assured the public that her administration had made alternative arrangements to ensure access to essential resources like kerosene.

The Chief Minister criticized BJP's election strategies, warning against their methods of influencing voters and calling for a public boycott of the party. She detailed how BJP's promises contrast with their actions, especially concerning cultural ignorance and women's safety issues in states they govern.

(With inputs from agencies.)