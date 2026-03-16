Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Unilateral Transfers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised strong objections against the Election Commission's recent decision to transfer four senior state officials without prior consultation. In a formal letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee expressed her surprise and concern over the abrupt directive issued just after the announcement of the upcoming assembly polls.

The chief minister argued that there has been no justification or allegation of misconduct against the transferred officials, who include the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and Director General of Police. She highlighted that the Election Commission's powers have traditionally been exercised in cooperation with state authorities, as per constitutional and administrative norms.

Banerjee warned that these actions pose a risk to the institutional credibility of the Election Commission and urged the body to refrain from undermining constitutional propriety in future elections. The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.