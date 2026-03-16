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Election Commission's Controversial Transfers Ignite Political Firestorm in West Bengal

The Election Commission's decision to transfer key West Bengal officials soon after announcing Assembly poll dates has sparked a political dispute. Opposition parties accuse the Commission of partisan behavior, while the BJP defends it as necessary for impartial elections. The controversy highlights tensions ahead of upcoming elections in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:37 IST
Election Commission's Controversial Transfers Ignite Political Firestorm in West Bengal
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The Election Commission's action of transferring West Bengal's top officials shortly after announcing the Assembly poll dates has erupted into a political controversy. Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, challenged the move, claiming it reflected political bias towards the BJP at the Centre.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, criticized the routine removal of officers in non-BJP states during elections. He highlighted the lack of similar actions in BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh and suggested collaboration between the BJP, Central government, and the Election Commission.

Trinamool Congress leaders, including MP Sougata Roy, condemned the transfers as damaging to the West Bengal government. Conversely, Union minister Giriraj Singh defended the Election Commission's integrity, accusing the opposition of attempting to undermine constitutional institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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