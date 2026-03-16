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Political Clash Over Election Commission's Controversial Transfers in West Bengal

The Election Commission's decision to transfer top West Bengal bureaucrats sparked controversy and protests in the Parliament House complex. Trinamool Congress leaders, along with allies, criticized the move as politically motivated, while the Bharatiya Janata Party defended it as a standard electoral procedure. The issue has escalated tensions ahead of the state's upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:26 IST
Political Clash Over Election Commission's Controversial Transfers in West Bengal
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In a move that has heightened political tensions, the Election Commission (EC) of India transferred several top bureaucrats in West Bengal, prompting protests and a walkout by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders from the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Among those reassigned were Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, hours after the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule was announced. TMC leaders have condemned the transfers, labeling them as unfairly advantageous to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the BJP supported the EC's decision, asserting its impartiality in ensuring free and fair elections, allies of the TMC, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accused the EC of political bias. The controversy has set the stage for a contentious electoral battle in West Bengal, with polling scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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