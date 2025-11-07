In an unprecedented development, the United States obtained intelligence indicating that Israel's military operations in Gaza may breach international law, potentially constituting war crimes. These findings, shared among U.S. policymakers, cast doubt on Israel's defense strategies, which it publicly upholds as legitimate actions against Palestinian fighters.

The intelligence, initially confined to a select few within the U.S. government, was eventually disseminated more broadly amid escalating debates during President Biden's tenure. Such revelations have raised alarms in Washington about the possibility of Israel intentionally targeting civilians, prompting concerns over breaching international legal standards.

Despite the gravity of the findings, the Biden administration opted not to cease arms shipments or intelligence sharing with Israel, citing insufficient evidence from U.S. sources. This decision, driven by strategic and diplomatic considerations, remains contentious and has sparked criticism over perceived inaction in addressing alleged war crimes.